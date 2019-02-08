In the 61 years that the Grammy Awards has taken place, a lot has happened.

The show has been the center stage for some of Hollywood's biggest red carpet moments, controversial speeches and feuds. And that is just scratching the surface.

In 2019 alone there have been plenty of awkward moments and the show hasn't even started yet.

In the week leading up to Sunday's show, it was revealed that Ariana Grande wouldn't be performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards because of artistic differences between her and the show producers. The thank u, next singer later revealed that the producers "stifled" Ariana's creativity, which led to her decision to not attend the award show. "I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," the singer said in regards to the rumors. "i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."

With the show just days away, people are itching to see what will happen when the big day comes.