The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raven

She said she was a little worried that her clues would be really obvious, but it ended up being the gesture of putting her hand over her heart that gave her away for Robin Thicke .

"I'm always up for trying new things," Lake said on the panel of why she wanted to do the show.

Lake/the Raven performed tonight alongside the Monster, the Bee, and the Peacock, and ended up with the lowest number of audience votes.

After she was revealed (in an early screening) to have been masquerading as the Raven on The Masked Singer, Ricki Lake joined the celeb panelists and EPs on stage at the Fox portion of the TV Critics' Association to talk about TV's craziest show.

"It was a blast. It was a thrill to be a part of it. I loved not having hair and makeup, and doing this sort of ode to my beloved," she said. "It was really special."

She said she's "all about reinvention," which is what the show was for her.

"I had sciatica during this period of making the show, so I could barely walk," she revealed. "I'd never had it before. So I was in a lot of pain during this process. I still managed to have a great time..."

"This was really about joy," she said, though it wasn't really an easy process for her.

Lake's ex-husband died by suicide in 2017, and it resulted in a "couple of rough years" for the former talkshow host and Hairspray star.

"For me, I think I did the audience a favor by making them feel so smart that they figured out it was me," she joked. "I took one for the team."

She acknowledged that a ton of people had guessed that it was her, and as soon as she performed for the first time on the show, she was getting messages addressed to the Raven.

Fox The Raven The Songs: "Rainbow," "Bad Romance," "Brave" The Clues: Spent her life listening to other people's stories, now wants to share hers

Always been a sunny kind of person

Never had trouble getting an audience

No one talks more than her

Recently suffered a tragic loss

Honoring "her beloved"

Found beauty in the darkness

"Like a phoenix from the ashes, I will rise up and find a light"

"Don't cry, baby, this one's for you"

Says she's a lover, not a fighter

Confirmed she hosted a talk show

Lots of bird imagery

Once a lonely bird until a man came and recognized her beauty

Cried tears of love into the Hudson River

The year 1968

Did this show against all instincts

Made a career of talking to people

Has a bird's eye view from death to love

11:11

"My greatest joy is being a mother to my flock"

Sometimes you have to look back to go forward

Brought out an Emmy: "I place this where my flock can admire it" Our Best Guess: Ricki Lake. She lost her ex-husband in 2017 was born in 1968. The Reveal: It's Ricki Lake!

Fox The Bee The Songs: "Chandelier," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Wrecking Ball" The Clues: Long career, started in the 50s

flown to soaring heights

being a "worker bee" keeps her young

call her "Queen bee" or "Empress"

Wants to sing to new generation

Peaches and honey references

Faces lift her up

Not up on what's happening in the music world today

Have to be willing to flip the script

Says "take me to court"

Mom gave her the idea to form a group at a birthday party when she was 8

"It was always in the cards"

Got a record deal and "All peaches and marmalade ever since"

It's a trip singing songs other people have written

"it's all in me"

Never thought she'd be singing a modern power ballad

Brought out bakeware: "This is my second favorite thing to do." Our Best Guess: Gladys Knight, also known as the "Empress of Soul"

Fox The Peacock The Songs: "The Greatest Show," "Counting Stars," "All of Me" The Clues: Started performing young

Loves the spotlight

Close friends with Michael Jackson

Plays piano

Small ceramic dog?

Very Las Vegas

Part of a magic act

Said, "it's been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her wall" =

Many versions of his career

Started as a teenybop

But there's more than meets the eye

Cast in some dramatic roles

Terrified of heights

"I have performed in Las Vegas"

Sad and lonely under mask

It's like his entire career "disappeared into thin air"

Everyone recognizes him

Rainbow cape

Weight 176 pounds

"At night, I ride into the competition"

Has to step up his game

Brought out a curly wig: "Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail." Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond.

Fox The Monster The Songs: "Don't Stop Me Now," "I Don't Want to Be," "American Woman" The Clues: He's a monster because that's what the world labeled him

Here to rewrite his mixtape to prove he's more than "puff and fluff"

At the top of his game, but the game turned on him

Retreated into his cave to take a break from the public eye

Here to set the record straight

Not a professional singer "to everyone"

Took a drive up from the south in his Cadillac

New York and the desert in the background

Back in the "swing" of things to get his mind right

Has a deep wound to heal

Like everyone else, I've had my share of dark days

I'm a fighter

I've discovered the teddy bear I am at heart

Don't think about swinging your negativity his way, he'll just swing back

Brought out a special headset: "I make my best calls on this headset"

Nick thinks it might be someone he knows

Had his own leather jacket that said "American Monster" Our Best Guess: Honestly, we're absolutely stumped.

Fox The Rabbit Songs performed: "Livin' La Vida Loca," "Wake Me Up," "Poison" The Clues: Lots of twitching

Was never alone on stage

"Pops" up here and there

Known for synchronized singing

Has performed in a mask before

Said the last mask standing "is gonna be me"

Said "Yes, in a band"

Amusement park/Coney Island themes

Food references - likes to "cook up something new"

Has felt "boxed in" in a group

Could not say if he had toured with Nicole (Eden's Crush and NSYNC toured together)

Wanted to confuse the panel with R&B

Calls himself a trickster

"I bounce here, I hop there, and then I'm gone"

Busted out some old school moves, hoped he didn't pass out

Brought a tiny magician kit: "It's another way I like to impress an audience." Our Best Guess: Joey Fatone feels really right. The NSYNC member used to have a cooking show and had a Coney Island-themed hot dog stand in Orlando.

Fox The Alien Songs: "Feel It Still," "Love Fools," "Happy" The Clues: Grew up in public eye

Anonymity is an alien concept

No one will control her again

Lots of snakes

Has many sisters

Kids toy imagery, more snakes

She's a quadruple threat

Has recorded many things

Has been "poked and prodded"

Wanted peace and quiet

Always craved the simple life

"That's hot"

Destined for the limelight

Brought out a police badge: "I've sworn to protect and serve"

Badge says Indiana Best Guess: Those Simple Life/Paris Hilton references threw everything off, but LaToya Jackson is still the best guess. She even starred in a reality show called Armed and Famous about celebrities training to be reserve police officers in Muncie, Indiana.

Fox The Lion The Songs: "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody," "Feeling Good," "California Dreamin'" The Clues: Hollywood royalty

Stepping away from her pride

Lots of women in her pride

Feels like she's on cloud nine

Could be a "frontrunner"

Mask makes her feel courageous

Important to use her voice

Lots of protest imagery

Newspaper called "Hailey Times"

Wanted to prove being onstage is her destiny

Wants to be a "model of courage"

Loves The Wizard of Oz

Time to stop being "sugar and spice"

"Tick-tock, the twister is coming."

Brought out a scrunchie: "It's a family heirloom." Our Best Guess: Rumer Willis denied that it's her, buuuut that means nothing. That scrunchie is throwing us off though...

Fox Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon The Hippo Week 1: Performed "My Prerogative" The Clues: Male, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because he needs his strength, he's one of the most dangerous animals in the kingdom, used to performing in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans, has to dance whenever he wins even when it gets him in trouble, drinks orange juice, has a lot of money, and his favorite past time is bowling. The Reveal: Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown

Fox Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Happiest Baby The Pineapple Week 2: Performed "I Will Survive" The Clues: Decided to be a pineapple because they're "fun, tropical, and go well with ham," been through some dark times, beat a life-threatening disease, this OG decided to take things as they come, never wipe the smile off my face, been in the public eye for decades, always dreamed of being a singer, has a bumper sticker that says "pipe dream" and is clearly into smoking weed. The Reveal: Tommy Chong

Article continues below

Fox Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The Deer Week 1: Performed "Thunder" The Clues: 6'3", chose the deer because they're incredibly competitive, always considered himself a singer but not sure anyone else would agree, says it's hard for people to get past who he is and what he's known for, he's been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle, likes horses, had to wrap his antlers in medical tape. He also said "Ravens beware," and had to "take the fifth" when the panel asked if he played in the NFL. Week 3: Performed "Get Your Shine On" The new clues: Being in the bottom isn't his style, used to be able to sell "salt to a slug," now seems to sell used cars but can't get his lines right, knows how to throw, really likes throwing, does a lot of throwing, throwing! Said "I have multiple world titles, started in track and field, then it went to horses." Our Best Guess: Another football player, perhaps Terry Bradshaw? He's done car commercials... The Reveal: Terry Bradshaw

Paul Morigi/WireImage; FOX The Poodle Week 1: Performed "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar The Clues: Ever since she was a little girl she's loved to be on stage and to take on a character. She picked a poodle because it's sassy, smart, and best in show. She loves San Francisco and comes from a musical family, but she's known for a different talent. She loves exercising her right to free speech and rainbows are involved. She's returning to musical roots to show a side never seen before, and to figure her out we're all going to have to WORK. She says "I'm here for your honor." Week 4: Performed "Time After Time" The New Clues: Has to be flawless to do this role of the poodle justice, turns to best friends to practice new material, tells a joke so she's definitely a comedian, lots of legal references, heights are her biggest fear, says she's been fired multiple times. The Reveal: It's Margaret Cho!

Michael Becker / FOX; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BCRF The Unicorn Songs: "Fight Song," "Oops I Did It Again," "I Love It" The Clues: Born in Beverly Hills

Told she was tone-deaf

Always told she wasn't good enough

Wants to prove you just have to believe in yourself

Said "they call me Bird"

Recently lost her sheen (Sheen?)

Wanted to exude model behavior

Said she's feeling Victorious

Said she's going for the gold

Balloon imagery

Only known as a gymnast "in the bedroom"

Words like "Floated" "Heaven"

Five little unicorns

"Cartwheels" "Crafted"

Brought out a typewriter: "This typewriter has created lots of magic" The Reveal: It's Tori Spelling! The typewriter was Aaron Spelling's actual typewriter!