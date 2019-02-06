Bekah Martinez has never felt "so much respect and love" for her body after giving birth.

It's been just four days since the Bachelor alum welcomed her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. On Saturday, the couple welcomed a daughter via a water birth. Bekah later shared pictures from the birth with her social media followers, writing, "On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same. We are all as healthy and happy as can be."

In the days following her baby girl's birth, Bekah has been keeping her fans updated as she starts her journey as a mom.