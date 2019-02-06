Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Chloe and Halle Bailey, or as they're better known, Chloe x Halle, are proving to be a force in the entertainment industry.
Coming off the heels of their Super Bowl LII performance, the singing duo is also nominated for two Grammys for their first full-length album, The Kids Are Alright. The dynamic sisters are nominated for Best New Artist (which many are predicting they'll win the award for) and Best Urban Contemporary Album.
As if their 2019 achievements weren't already amazing enough, the pair has something else to celebrate—they are featured on Essence's first-ever digital cover.
Speaking to the magazine, Chloe, 20, and Halle, 18, opened up about their Grammy nominations, saying it all feels surreal.
"We still feel like we're dreaming about the Grammy nominations," Halle told the publication. "We're forever grateful, and know that no matter what happens, this honor, it will stay with us for the rest of our lives—and it just inspires us to keep going."
On the topic of their album and its accompanying short film, The Kids Are Alright, which released last March, Halle said she and her sister want to show "how beautiful it is to be Black and how amazing it feels."
Chloe echoed her sister's sentiments, telling Essence, "As Black women, we are feeling incredibly empowered. We're not afraid to speak our minds—and we owe that to all of the beautiful Black women who came before us and are killing it right now."
Djeneba Aduayom/Essence
Considering they're Beyoncé's protégés—they are signed under Parkwood Entertainment, Bey's management company—it only makes sense that the superstar sisters are destined for greatness.
In fact, Chloe and Halle spent most of 2018 touring with queen Bey and Jay-Z on the On The Run Tour II as the couple's opening act. Moreover, the songstresses took their acting chops to the small screen as they appeared on ABC's Grown-ish.
It's safe to say the singing duo is just getting started, regardless if they win a Grammy (or two) on Sunday night.
