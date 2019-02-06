Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of North West Sleeping on Dad Kanye

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 1:28 PM

North West, Kanye West

Too cute! 

North West fell asleep on dad Kanye West's shoulders, and Kim Kardashian has the sweet photo to prove it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Wednesday to share the adorable father-daughter snap.

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim captioned the photo, which shows a sleeping North resting her arm on Kanye's head.

Kim has previously shared some equally cute pictures of Kanye and North, like the one she posted to social media over the summer. 

"I can still feel the love," Kim wrote alongside the photo of a smiling Kanye receiving a kiss on the cheek from North.

It's a very exciting time for the West family. Kim confirmed last month that she and the "Stronger" rapper are expecting their fourth child via surrogate "sometime soon."

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Kim shared with host Andy Cohen that she and her husband are expecting a baby boy.

As for why she confirmed the news, Kim explained, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

As North West prepares to become a big sister once again, let's take a look back at all of her cutest pics!

Kanye West, North West

Dreaming on Daddy

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Model Behavior

"Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

North West, Kanye West

Father Daughter Moment

In honor of Father's Day, Kim shared this heartwarming pic of North and Kanye from the little one's 5th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

A Birthday Message for North

Alongside this pic, Kim had the sweetest message for North on her 5th birthday. "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote. "You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Sibling Bonding

It seems North has taken to her big sister role, as she was all smiles in this pic with mom Kim Kardashian, brother Saint West, and sister Chicago West!

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

A Joint Birthday Bash

North and cousin Penelope Disick transformed into Unicorns for their joint birthday bash in June of 2018!

North West, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Pool Party Fun

North and Penelope swam their little hearts out at their Unicorn themed birthday party!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Wyoming

Family Outing in Wyoming

North enjoyed the nature in Wyoming while in the Equality state with dad Kanye West, mom Kim Kardashian, and others.

North West, Kanye West, Singing, Twitter

Just Like Dad

Kanye proved his oldest child is his biggest fan by sharing a video of the five-year-old singing the chorus of Make No Mistake!

North West, Kim Kardashian

Kim's Mini-Me

North knows how to strike a pose while taking a selfie with her famous mom!

North West, Instagram

BFFs

"BFF's @tracyromulus How cute is Ryan wearing @thekidssupply slip dress and choker & @akidbrand slides #RyanxNorth," Kim captioned this cute pic.

North West, Instagram

Taking in the View

Nori gazes at the ocean during a weekend trip to Malibu.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Instagram

Cheese!

North flashes a giant smile while posing with mama.

North West, Instagram

Tennis Time

Kim and North hit the tennis court in this adorable pic.

North West, Kim Kardashian

Shoe Stealer

Too cute! Kim posted this pic of North "wearing" her heeled boots with the caption, "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

AKM-GSI/Instagram -Parent posted photo on social media

Cute Cousins

Kim posted this ridiculously cute paparazzi pic of North and Penelope with the caption, "MOOD."

Kim Kardashian, North West

Braided Buddies

North, Penelope and Khloe all sport matching braids during a trip to Vail.

 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

Family Fun Day

The Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys a day at the museum.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Fameflynet; This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy

Furry Friends

The mother-daughter duo match in fur coats while out and about.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Snapchat

All Smiles

North flashes a giant smile on Snapchat.

North West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat Sweety

Kim posted a Snapchat video with, "She thinks it's Valentine's Day EVERYDAY."

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Yeezy Breezy

North strikes a pose at her dad's Yeezy fashion show.

Kim Kardashian, North West

Hand Holding

Kim and North are just too cute as they take NYC hand in hand.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Yeezy Season 3

Runway Ready

Kendall gives Nori a lift on the catwalk.

North West, Instagram

Fashionable in Fur

Kim posted this pic of Nori looking precious in a winter coat with the caption, "Swag."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Christmas Eve Cheer

North poses with her mommy and daddy for an adorable Christmas Eve photo at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Visiting With Santa Claus

Nori looks so happy while visiting Santa Claus at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party.

Kardashian Christmas Card

Season's Greetings

North and her cousins, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, are the stars of the family's adorable 2015 christmas card.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Braided Looks

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Little Nori and Kim Kardashian wear matching braids and fur jackets to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Khloe Kardashian, North West, Christmas

Mini Makeup Artist

So cute! North gives Auntie Koko a lipstick makeover in the cutest way possible.

North West, Car

Beep Beep

North and pal Sophia Pippen are the coolest drivers in town.

Penelope Disick, North West

Bedtime Buddies

BFFs North and P share a special moment after bath time. 

North West, Ballerina, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Ballerina Baby

Kim posted this cute photo with the caption, "My little ballerina."

North West, Penelope Disick, Khloe Kardashian

Cute Cousins

Aunt "KoKo Loco" Instagrammed this cute pic of her "little ladies" Nori and Penelope posing with a copy of her book Strong Looks Better Naked.

North West, Ballet

Tiny Dancer

Kim posted this ridiculously cute pic of Nori on her way to ballet class with the caption, "My little Balmain ballerina."

North West, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower

Troop Leader

Kim Kardashian posted this adorable photo of North West at her Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower with the caption, "Our Troop Leader."

North West

Pumpkin Pickin'

"bff's at the pumpkin patch," Kim shared with this adorable photo.

North West

Pooped

After their big trip to the pumpkin patch, Kim shared this adorable pic with the caption, "Knocked out!"

North West, Ellen DeGeneres, My Little Pony

Pony Playtime

Nori enjoyed some fun backstage with Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of her show.

North West, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Family Fun

Auntie Khloé Kardashian shares a candid moment between Nori and Penelope in the great outdoors. 

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Instagram, Curly Hair

Minnie Mouse

North hangs with her mama and flaunts her curls as she channels her favorite Disney character.

North West, Khloé Kardashian

KoKo Kisses

North gives Auntie Khloé a smooch in this adorable pic.

North West, Instagram Pic

Candy Girl

North is absolutely giddy about her sweet treat.

North West

Say Cheese!

North snaps a photo backstage at her dad's fashion show.

**embargoed until 8/29 8am pst North West, Penelope Disick

Family Vacation

North and Penelope soak up the sun during a vacation to St. Barths.

North West

Off Center

North's giant sunglasses are falling off her face!

Kanye West, North West

Smooch

Nori gets a peck on the cheek from her daddy.

North West, Penelope Disick

Keeping Cool

The adorable duo cool off on a hot day.

