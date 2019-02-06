Hot Damn! New Emoji's Are Here and the Internet Thinks One Is NSFW

OMG! Look what we can text now.

It's no secret that emoji's are a big part of how many social media users communicate their feelings, emotions and stories with friends.

And earlier today, consumers were buzzing when 230 new emoji's were revealed to help kick off 2019.

While the waffle, Band-Aid and onion pics are sure to be used at some point, many are pointing to the "pinching hand" gesture that technically means a "small amount" according to Emojipedia. Twitter, however, thinks it could be much dirtier.

"Finally a small d--k emoji," one user shared on Twitter. Another follower commented, "This is the 'he got a small d--k' emoji ..."