Hot Damn! New Emoji's Are Here and the Internet Thinks One Is NSFW

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 11:50 AM
OMG! Look what we can text now.
It's no secret that emoji's are a big part of how many social media users communicate their feelings, emotions and stories with friends.
And earlier today, consumers were buzzing when 230 new emoji's were revealed to help kick off 2019.
While the waffle, Band-Aid and onion pics are sure to be used at some point, many are pointing to the "pinching hand" gesture that technically means a "small amount" according to Emojipedia. Twitter, however, thinks it could be much dirtier.
"Finally a small d--k emoji," one user shared on Twitter. Another follower commented, "This is the 'he got a small d--k' emoji ..."
In other words, maybe you should think twice before you send that emoji to everyone in your phone list.
All jokes aside, many are also praising the new batch of emoji's that help represent the disabled.
In addition to a service dog and guide dog, users can also utilize the ear with hearing aid, men/women in manual and motorized wheelchairs and men/women using probing canes.
"ABOUT TIME! We've had ghosts, robots, 12 different moons, a poo with a face & even ten empty squares to choose from," one user shared on Twitter. "In 2019 we'll finally be getting #emoji representation of the 15% of the global population who are disabled—that's 1 billion people... #betterlatethannever."
Now that's something to use the "raising hands" emoji.
Tune in to E! for Everything New York Fashion Week 2019: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive NYFW Coverage!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?