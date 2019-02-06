Jen Harley Slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ahead of Valentine's Day

Cupid may need to work a little harder for this famous couple.

With almost a week to go until Valentine's Day, Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appear to be on some rocky terms. How do we know? It's all thanks to Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday morning, Jen took to social media and slammed her on-again, off-again boyfriend for his recent actions.

"I'm sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine's Day so you can appear on a dating show bc you need the money that bad over your family…you're a joke," Jen shared on Instagram Stories. "How did you better anything?"