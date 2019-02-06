Cass Bird for Allure
In the words of Kendall Jenner, "I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful."
The 23-year-old supermodel is no stranger to criticism—digital or otherwise. As the second youngest sibling in the most famous reality TV family, Jenner has long been in the spotlight and learned that it can be quite harsh, notably when it comes to her skin.
The Proactiv partner has faced acne for years and reflected on her journey in a new interview with Allure.
"I've always struggled with a bit of acne since I was around 14. It killed a lot of self-esteem and I had to really work past that," she explained. "It started clearing up for me probably when I was 17 [when] I was modeling a lot, then it all kind of came back when I was about 21 again — really bad, and that's not a nice feeling."
She continued to the magazine, "I get really easily stressed out, but there's obviously a lot of factors to it. It's a fact that, as women, our bodies change, so that includes hormonally and everything, so for me, I might just be in that cycle. I've had an ongoing battle with it, so it's a constant thing for me, but I'm in a good place right now, which is awesome."
Still, it never feels good to read the comments of social media critics taking aim at her skin.
"It's something that I look at myself in the mirror every day and see. Like, I don't want it there, but you have to deal with what you have right in front of you, and I had to deal with it," she said. Her skin notably became the topic of major conversation after she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes last January.
"I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I'm like, 'I know I have a zit. I know I'm breaking out. You guys don't have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live.'"
Jenner, like any other person, is not immune to the hurt of social media backlash.
"I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it. I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman," she told Allure.
"You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that's what can really mess you up."
And for those out there who are also struggling with acne, Jenner can offer some reassurance. "It sucks. It really sucks," she said while answering a Twitter direct message from a fan. "There is light at the end of the tunnel, I promise you."
Allure's March issue hits newsstands on February 19.