A Big Brother villain, a beloved Bachelor alum, and a Challenge champion all enter a love triangle...

No, that's not the set-up for some corny reality TV-themed joke; it's a reality, one that dominated headlines in December 2018, when it was revealed Paulie Calafiore was two-timing his former girlfriend, Danielle Maltby (most recently seen on Bachelor in Paradise) and his current girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, whom he met while on MTV's The Challenge. And all of this was preceded by Paulie also being called out for cheating on MTV's Ex on the Beach after his time in the Big Brother house.

Weeks after the cheating scandal broke, Paulie was spotted hanging out with Demi Burnett, the contestant stirring the pot on Colton Underwood's current season of The Bachelor.

Exhausted trying to keep up with all of that?