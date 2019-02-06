A Timeline of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Whirlwind Romance

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 8:49 AM
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged!
The Oscar winner's rep has confirmed to E! News that Lawrence is set to tie the knot with her beau, Cooke Maroney. This exciting engagement news comes about eight months after the Hunger Games star and the art gallerist first sparked romance rumors. Photographers spotted the pair, who reportedly met through her best friend Laura Simpson, together for the first time in early June. Since then, the couple has been seemingly inseparable, enjoying dates in New York City as well as taking trips around the world together.
So, in celebration of Lawrence and Cooke's engagement, we're taking a look at the couple's relationship timeline.
Take a trip down romance lane with these sweet photos of Lawrence and Maroney!
TheImageDirect.com
Last June, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.
TheImageDirect.com
That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.
TheImageDirect.com
In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."
Article continues below
TheImageDirect.com
Last July, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.
Best Image / BACKGRID
The following month, the couple flew to Paris, where they were spotted stepping out in coordinating outfits.
TheImageDirect.com
The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris back in August. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.
Article continues below
MEGA
Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
In October, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
The couple recently sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. Lawrence's rep later confirmed the happy engagement news to E! News.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?