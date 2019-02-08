Feuds, frenemies and Kim Kardashian's baby No. 4: season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has it all!

The first promo for the upcoming season of KUWTK was just released and the exciting new video shows the moment Kim told her family she and hubby Kanye West are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

"We have an announcement to make," Kim tells her famous fam, including Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, over dinner. "We're having a baby!"

Baby joy aside, Kim gets heated as she talks about her hubby's public feuds. "Kanye's friends always publicly talk s--t about him," the KKW beauty mogul says, adding, "I don't got love."

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to co-parent their three child despite no longer being together romantically. "I don't want you to think I'm giving a mixed message," Kourt tells Scott in the clip. "You barely give a regular message," Scott retorts.