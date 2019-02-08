Kim Kardashian Makes Big Baby No. 4 Reveal & Talks Kanye West's Many Feuds in New KUWTK Season 16 Promo!

Feuds, frenemies and Kim Kardashian's baby No. 4: season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has it all!

The first promo for the upcoming season of KUWTK was just released and the exciting new video shows the moment Kim told her family she and hubby Kanye West are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

"We have an announcement to make," Kim tells her famous fam, including Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, over dinner. "We're having a baby!"

Baby joy aside, Kim gets heated as she talks about her hubby's public feuds. "Kanye's friends always publicly talk s--t about him," the KKW beauty mogul says, adding, "I don't got love."

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to co-parent their three child despite no longer being together romantically. "I don't want you to think I'm giving a mixed message," Kourt tells Scott in the clip. "You barely give a regular message," Scott retorts.

One message that's coming through loud and clear is Kourt's love for her brother-in-law.

"Kourtney's obsessed with Kanye," Scott says. "The family that swaps together, stays together!" Kim laughs.

KUWTK season 16 will also follow the Kardashian-Jenners as their travel to Bali for a family vacation.

And it wouldn't be a season of Kardashians without some family drama.

During a heated scene, Khloe Kardashian erupts, "I could be selfish and spend all the time with me and my daughter. I don't even have to be here!"

See everything that's to come when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday, Mar. 31 in the promo above!

Watch the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m., only on E!

