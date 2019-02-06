Johnny makes it no secret what keeps him coming back: "It's the unknown, the excitement, the new locations, the new challenges, the new prospects. I'm just that hungry, there's the desire to keep on adding new chapters to my epic novel…And that allusive seventh win," he said. Plus, the reality star said he feels the need to make good television. His disdain for the constant rotation of new cast members is palpable.

"I mean, I feel like there's still so much more that I want to accomplish on The Challenge. As far as a mental and physical standpoint, I feel as good if not better than I have ever felt. Every challenge you learn something, man. And I really do feel like—it's like any profession that you've had for a long time, you get better and better and better at it. The other thing with The Challenge is just making good television, and from, like, a production standpoint—I go on the show and I literally think almost like a producer first and then a cast member second. I just want to continue keeping the franchise going, continue the entertainment…Let's be real…the stock isn't all that high these days on a lot of the new kids coming out. And quite frankly, I'm a little concerned that the future of the franchise is being left in the hands of these absolute boners that they're casting these days, so, one part of me is sticking around just to keep the franchise alive. Keep it going."