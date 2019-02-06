How True Love Helped Jennifer Lawrence Believe in Marriage Again

It's not as if Jennifer Lawrence gave up on love.

But for a spell in late 2015 she wasn't feeling super confident that it was in the cards for her. She had ended her five-year romance with fellow actor Nicholas Hoult more than a year earlier and a year-long on-and-off romance with rocker Chris Martin had fizzled as well, leaving the then-25-year-old secure in telling ABC News' Diane Sawyer that she had stopped envisioning herself as a bride. While she was absolutely sure that she would have kids ("I definitely want to be a mother,") she was less certain on the husband front.

"I don't know if I ever will get married and I'm OK with that," the already well-decorated actress asserted in a Nightline interview that November. The solid friendships she'd held onto before she skyrocketed to Hollywood's top tier and the pals she collected since (she had kicked off her enviable BFF bond with Amy Schumer just six months earlier) provided enough companionship. "I don't feel that I need anything to complete me," she explained. "I love meeting people—men, women, whatever; I love people coming into your life and bringing something."