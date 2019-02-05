If you ask the tabloids, the princesses are at war.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle apparently have been at odds ever since before Meghan and Harry's wedding. Meghan's a diva, they claim. Kate hates how she deals with the staff! Harry and Meghan had to move because of how much their wives hate each other!

TLC's Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses At War attempted to wade through those headlines to figure out the truth, and the truth appears to be a lot more complicated than anyone might have hoped.

The special included interviews with a whole bunch of journalists and royal biographers and commenters, along with Princess Diana's former butler who weighed in on the relationship between the two duchesses, and even on the relationship between the two princes, who might be the ones with the actual feud, apparently.