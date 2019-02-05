President Donald Trump is making his first address in 2019 to a divided Congress.

On Tuesday evening, viewers anxiously watched the State of the Union address as they listened to the president discuss the government’s immigration system, the price of healthcare, prescription drugs and more.

During the broadcast, people also noticed the fashion statements that were made, including Melania Trump's bold outfit choice.

Notably, the First Lady's all-black ensemble, which is a Burberry design, caught the attention of viewers. She opted for a sleek, blazer-like dress that featured sizable silver buttons. She completed her look with matching black heels.

E! News can confirm that her Burberry coat is priced for $2,390.

As for Ivanka Trump, she stood by her husband Jared Kushner. She kept things simple, yet striking with a black Alexander McQueen military jacket and skirt. She paired her suit with an Alexander McQueen belt.

E! News has learned that all three items cost a total of $3,613 (due to a sale).