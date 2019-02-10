The 2019 Grammys are starting off with a bang!

Not surprisingly, Camila Cabello brought the heat to the awards show with her unforgettable performance and jaw-dropping on-stage outfit.

The 21-year-old star made her Grammys performance debut as she energetically sang, danced and sashayed across the stage.

Both the viewers and audience members were overjoyed when she started playing her hit single, "Havana," which is on her self-titled album.

Notably, the pop star had some of the biggest artists in the game join her during the opening segment of the Grammys.

J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandoval performed alongside the "Havana" singer.

Balvin performed his famous "Mi Gente" song with Camila.

During the opening show, a backup dancer held up a newspaper that read, "Build bridges not walls." It was a subtle political statement, but a powerful one.