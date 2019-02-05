Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Has Jennifer Lawrence found her silver lining? It may be time to congratulate the Red Sparrow star and her beau Cooke Maroney because, according to Page Six, they're engaged.
E! News has not yet been able to independently verify their supposed engagement.
Page Six reports the duo first sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a "massive ring" at a recent dinner date.
Lawrence and Maroney have been together for just over six months. In typical J-Law fashion, she and Maroney kept their relationship very low-key. The couple started dating in June and were spotted out in New York City and around the world getting cozy together a number of times. However, they tended to stay away from overt PDA. Their sharing a kiss in New York City during a dinner date was about as risqué as it got.
About two months after confirming their relationship, the happy couple ventured to the City of Love together and vacationed in Paris for a few days. They held hands and looked stylish strolling around the romantic and fashionable city.
Page Six reported at the time they started dating that Lawrence and Maroney were introduced by a mutual friend, Laura Simpson, who also happens to be The Hunger Games' close friend.
Simpson accompanied Lawrence to the 2014 Oscars.
Maroney works as a director at the New York City art gallery Gladstone 64 and attended New York University.
TheImageDirect.com
Before Maroney, Lawrence previously dated the filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. They broke up in November 2017 after a year together. Aronofsky wrote and directed one of her recent films, Mother!, which came out just before their split.
Throughout her extremely impressive career, which includes 1 Oscar, Lawrence is consistently one of awards season's brightest stars while also remaining totally relatable. For instance, in 2013 she totally owned that epic fall on her way to picking up her Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. Just one year later at the exact same awards show, she took a tumble yet again after tripping on a cone.
At the 2018 Oscars, she owned the night and stepped over a chair while seamlessly holding a glass of white wine in her hand.
Plus, she has a list of envy-inducing BFFs, like Emma Stone andWoody Harrelson.
Lawrence has also maintained a very humble outlook on her life despite her major success. She tends to take breaks in between movies, but insists she's "just a normal girl and a human being."
E! News has reached out to Lawrence's rep for comment.