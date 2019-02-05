Marc Anthony's ex-wife Dayanara Torres revealed on Instagram that she has cancer.

The Miss Universe 1993 winner recorded a tearful video in Spanish explaining the diagnosis. Torres posted it on Monday, which also happened to be World Cancer Day.

In the clip, she sits wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt with her brown hair down in front of some family photos and a statuette of Jesus. Torres captioned the video in English and wrote about her "sad news."

"As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves," she began. "Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer 'melanoma' from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface."

She later wrote that her fiancé, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito, "had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself." Torres continued, "after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread."