by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 7:00 AM
Um, what happened to NeNe Leakes?!
In the below exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 midseason trailer, the ladies of ATL seem to be having a good time. There's Kandi Burruss on stage, Eva Marcille walking down the aisle, Porsha Williams revealing her baby's gender, Cynthia Bailey taking things to the next level with her beau, Shemari DeVoe partying, and...NeNe in physical altercation with a cameraman?!
"This s--t about to get real fun," NeNe says in the trailer. Something tells us that confessional interview was not about what is shown at the very end of the trailer.
It's no secret NeNe has been going through some rough times with husband Gregg Leakes as he battles cancer, and she lets her friends know that in the trailer.
"I need my friends to be here for me," she says. Later, friend Marlo Hampton tells her, "You're not the only person hurting."
What happens next, well, we're not really sure. NeNe is seen crying, then running straight into a cameraman, pulling his shirt, fighting to get past him. "Let's be clear, bitch, I'm going to f--k you up," she says.
Porsha sums it up perfectly: "That came out of nowhere. I don't know what's going on."
The trailer also features Kandi and Todd discussing surrogacy, a dungeon party complete with chains and whips, Cynthia and Kandi getting wild on stage and NeNe throwing shade about Eva's house and finances.
Click play to see the trailer in all its glory.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
