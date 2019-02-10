Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, Inc.

Music's biggest night is here!

The 2019 Grammysventured back to the West Coast this year after a brief stint at Madison Square Garden in New York. 

The Voice coach Alicia Keys takes center stage at the Staples Center as the host of the 61st annual show. Some names slated to perform tonight include Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and more. On Feb. 4, E! News confirmed that the ultra popular K-pop band BTS will be among the presenters at the Grammys, which caused much fanfare among their massive fan base. 

The Grammy Awards honor music that was released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018 so, just like every year, the nomination categories are stacked with talent.Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's hit song "I Like It" goes against the likes of Drake's "God's Plan," Childish Gambino's "This Is America," Bradley Cooper and Lady Gagas "Shallow" and more for Record of the Year. We can expect to see the A Star Is Born co-stars performing the nominated song, which they practiced live a few weeks ago during a surprise duet in Las Vegas at one of Gaga's Enigma shows.

Read

Grammy Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

While there's always something to talk about inside the show (helloBlue Ivy Carter urging her parents Beyonce and Jay-Z to chill), there's a ton to discuss in terms of red carpet moments, too. There have been some pretty over-the-top looks in years past, like Lil' Kim's red leather pants and Chanel motorcycle helmet, CeeLo Green's decision to go gold from head to toe and Gaga's many sartorial changes during her first show in 2010. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The 2019 Grammys are sure to be filled with a ton of noteworthy moments, so E! News has got you covered with everything you didn't see on TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Music , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss, New York Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dolly Parton, MusiCares Person of the Year 2019, Pre-Grammys Party

2019 Grammys: Party Pics

Grammy Statuette Statue

Grammy Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus' Grammys Appearances Over the Years: From Fresh-Faced Teen to Fashion Queen

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Reveals How Pete Davidson Affected "Thank U, Next"

MusiCares honoring Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus

Celebs Honor Dolly Parton at 2019 MusiCares Gala

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, MusiCares Tribute 2019, Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon and More Honor Dolly Parton at MusiCares Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.