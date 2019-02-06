by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 3:00 AM
Forget ice cream. As evidenced by dozens of photo-ops stretching back almost a decade, the Kardashian-Jenners generally scream for something a little different when their sweet tooths need satisfying: frozen yogurt!
And since today, Feb. 6, officially marks National Frozen Yogurt Day in the U.S., who better to celebrate with than reality TV's most enthusiastic froyo-endorsing family unit? If history is any indication, the Kar-Jenner clan as a whole seems to observe this particular holiday on a pretty regular basis.
Those who'd like to see some receipts to that end should check out the exceedingly festive (given the occasion) compilation video above.
Remember when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West traveled to Hawaii back in 2012? There are more photos of the couple grabbing a bite from the local Yogurtland than lounging on the beach. How about the time Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner took the KUWTK cameras to Menchie's, their go-to local froyo spot? So many members of the Kar-Jenner family have been photographed at Menchie's over the years, it's sort of difficult to keep track.
Still not sure how to ring in this year's National Frozen Yogurt day?
Revisit the Kar-Jenner's sweetest frozen yogurt memories—including but certainly not limited to the afternoon Khloe Kardashiantold Kim to meet her at the mall for some froyo and surprised her with a flash mob instead—in the clip above! And treat yourself to some actual froyo in the meanwhile.
