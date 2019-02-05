See All the Photos From Lea Michele's Bachelorette Party in Hawaii

Lea Michele is one step closer to walking down the aisle.

The Glee and Scream Queens alum, who is engaged to beau Zandy Reich, enjoyed a bachelorette party in Hawaii over the weekend. Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher were among the attendees at the pre-wedding festivities.

"Best bachelorette weekend EVER in HAWAII with the most amazing best friends in the whole entire world!!!" Michele captioned a group photo.

Michele confirmed her engagement to Reich, president of clothing brand AYR, in late April. Sharing a photo of her ring, Michele captioned the diamond shot, "Yes." A few months later, the couple enjoyed an engagement party alongside pals Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Becca Tobin and Billie Lourd