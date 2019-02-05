This response is so Cardi B.

In news that will make your day, a girl scout went viral online after revamping Cardi's hit track "Money" into a song fit to sell Samoas, Thin Mints and other beloved cookies from the long running organization.

"Black girl magic, you know the deal/Communities served, leadership skills/Studio City to Woodland Hills," the youngster rhymes to the tune of the famous song. "Been in this game since 2014/selling them cookies is my thing/buy Thin Mints or even S'mores/Please open up when I knock on your door."

Along with resharing the video, the official Girls Scouts Twitter account added, " # BlackGirlMagic is a rallying cry to celebrate the strength, resiliency, and accomplishments of black women and girls who triumphantly succeed in a society where discrimination and inequality remains pervasive."

The girl has since been identified by CBS Los Angeles as 10-year-old Kiki Paschall, who told the station it took an hour to record the rap. According to the report, she and her fellow girl scouts sold more than 1,000 boxes and are now ordering more.