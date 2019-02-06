by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 7:00 PM
Rejection is awful in all aspects of life!
On Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Jessie turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif after several failed boob jobs left her with one breast. Per Jessie, she pursued her first breast augmentation after being cheated on twice.
"At this point in my life, I'd loved two men and both of them cheated on me with women with big boobs," Jessie shared in a confessional. "I decided enough's enough, maybe having bigger boobs would make my chances less likely…somebody cheatin' on me."
Thus, Jessie decided to get massive implants—and faced rejection of a different kind. Apparently, after two weeks, one of Jessie's implants ruptured her incisions and came out of her skin.
Unfortunately, this implant rejection occurred a total of three times, leaving Jessie with only one breast for six years. "There isn't a day that goes by when I don't regret getting my boobs done just to keep a man," an emotional Jessie added. "I just want to live free, not trapped by this breast. It consumes so much of my life!"
Of course, Jessie hoped Dr. Dubrow would be able to even out the situation on her chest. While listening to Jessie present her case, Dr. Dubrow became concerned about the new patient's "underlying soft tissue."
"Jessie's had some very significant early complications, despite the fact that her surgeon used preventive measures," Dr. Dubrow explained to the Botched camera. "We need to figure out a way to thicken up that skin if we have any chance of having an implant survive in that pocket, for any period of time."
Upon examining Jessie's chest, Dubrow revealed that the surgery had a 60 percent chance of failing due to the patient's "paper thin" tissue. Nonetheless, Jessie expressed a desire to go ahead with the operation.
In the operating room, Dr. Dubrow rotated a piece of tissue from the back part of the pocket to reinforce the thin skin. The medical expert then added two small implants for symmetry. Dubrow hoped this step would take so Jessie could add a larger implant down the line.
While Jessie's first post-operative exam went well, it wasn't long before the right implant began rupturing and was removed by a local doctor in Indiana. Ironically, the infection actually helped create thicker skin for Jessie and allowed Dr. Dubrow to operate once more.
This time around, things went according to plan and Heather Dubrow's husband was able to give Jessie "a presentable result."
"I was afraid that I would never be normal," Jessie declared later on. "But now I have two symmetric breasts that I look good in and out of clothes."
Jessie wasn't the only happy patient as 41-year-old Mariela also had a successful encounter with the Botched doctors.
As explained by Mariela in a confessional, she received quite the surprise after meeting with a "very famous doctor" in Peru. Specifically, Mariela was given a surprise nose job…despite having only asked for "a little liposuction" on her stomach.
Understandably, Mariela was "pissed" about the procedure and was further baffled when the doctor defended the unplanned operation as a "favor." "I had absolutely no issues with my nose before the surgery," Mariela recalled. "It was the nose I was born with and I liked it."
To make matters worse, Mariela never saw the surgeon again as he was arrested for "giving people surgeries they didn't ask for." The criminal doctor was also booked for allegedly killing his girlfriend in the O.R. The doctor was convicted and sentenced to 8 years behind bars, but ultimately died in prison.
Of course, Mariela was eager to meet with Dr. Nassif to see if the famed plastic surgeon could restore her nose from its current "piggy" state.
Thankfully, Nassif was able to offer up a game plan for Mariela's situation.
"The good news is your skin is mobile," Dr. Nassif explained to Mariela in the exam room. "We want to stretch it, so we can lower it and build it up."
Since Mariela hoped to get rid of her "piggy face," she enthusiastically agreed to the surgery. To achieve a nose the new patient could be proud of, Nassif and his team "harvested rib, fascia and composite grafts."
After working with his "well-oiled machine" of a medical team, Dr. Nassif felt confident that Mariela would wake up with a "fantastic" looking nose…and he was right!
"Thanks to Dr. Nassif, my tip is lower and I have more of a bridge and I feel more comfortable in my own skin," Mariela gushed. "This entire journey has taught me that there are good people out there and, while there are bullies, there are also angels."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including plastic surgery enthusiast DJ Sallie Axl's quest for a Pikachu nose and heel implants, in the recap video above!
Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
