Brie Larson turned to Jennifer Lawrence for advice after her 2016 Oscars win.

Three years ago, Larson took home the award for Best Actress at the Oscars for her work in Room. The morning after the award show, Larson called her friend Lawrence, who previously won the Best Actress Oscar in 2013, seeking advice.

"I was like, 'I don't feel any different. I don't feel better about myself. I still don't feel like I'm a good actress,'" Larson says in her cover story for March's InStyle magazine. "She was like, 'Oh, yeah. That's totally normal. I've had the same thing. Don't think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You're certified; that's it. It doesn't change anything. You can still f--k up. Every judge is still human.'"