Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a peek inside her home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mom, Kris Jenner, appear on two separate covers of March's Architectural Digest. Inside the magazine, Kylie and Kris open up about their Hidden Hills homes, revealing their vision for the properties.

Kylie, who worked with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard on her home, shares with the publication, "I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it! My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect."