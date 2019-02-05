Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest
Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a peek inside her home.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mom, Kris Jenner, appear on two separate covers of March's Architectural Digest. Inside the magazine, Kylie and Kris open up about their Hidden Hills homes, revealing their vision for the properties.
Kylie, who worked with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard on her home, shares with the publication, "I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it! My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect."
"I have a lot of Kylie Cosmetics, awards, and my magazine covers around the house that inspire me on a daily basis. I am very proud of what I've accomplished," Kylie adds.
Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest
The article notes that, about halfway through the design project, Kylie learned she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster.
"Stormi has definitely taken over the house with her toys," Kylie shares.
"Kylie feels a deep connection to Marilyn Monroe, so we placed a series of Warhol screen prints of Marilyn along the main stairway. In general, we selected artworks that felt appropriate for a young collector with feminine tastes. Everything reflects Kylie's personality," Bullard tells the magazine.
When it comes to her glam room, Kylie says in an accompanying video, she must have "a variety" of Kylie Lip Kits, great lighting, a comfortable chair and a couch.
Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest
In her interview with the magazine, Kris shares that she doesn't "enjoy going out as much as I used to."
"My job is so hectic and chaotic. I'm always running a million miles an hour," she explains. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful."
Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest
"There's zero rivalry when it comes to houses," Kris tells AD. "We're very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other's homes. I'm incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."
To see more from Kylie and Kris' homes, head on over to Architectural Digest.