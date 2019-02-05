Cohen's pal John Mayer posted a photo of adorable baby shoes to Instagram with the caption, "congratulations Andy!"

It was just over a week ago that Cohen was joined by his pals, including Mayer and the Real Housewives stars, for a baby shower at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills. During the shower, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna showed off her dance moves and encouraged everyone to "get up on the table and dance for f--king Andy Cohen and the baby."

On Monday, Rinna referenced her baby shower speech in her Instagram post, writing alongside Cohen's father-son photo, "GET UP ON THE TABLE AND DANCE FOR ANDY AND HIS BEAUTIFUL BABY BENJAMIN NOW!!"

Rinna's co-star Kyle Richards also shared Cohen's photo on Instagram with the caption, "How beautiful is this ? I'm so happy for you @bravoandy."

On Tuesday morning, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice reposted Cohen's picture on Instagram, writing, "All the love ❤️ in the world to @bravoandy & Ben! Congratulations on this amazing journey you're about to embark on, each day your heart will grow in ways you didn't think possible. I'm so happy for you!!!"