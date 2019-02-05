The 2019 Oscars Class Photo Is Here: See the Star-Studded Pics From Years Past

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 8:10 AM

Oscars Class Photo, 2019

Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

While the 2019 Oscars are still a few weeks away, the nominees kicked off the celebrations early on Monday with the annual luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. As per tradition, this year's contenders gathered for one star-studded class photo. 

All of the nominated A-listers were there. Rami Malek, who is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, was spotted standing in the back row just a few feet away from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who are both in the running for their work in A Star Is Born. Fans could also spot Willem Dafoe, who many were pleasantly surprised to see received a Best Actor in a Leading Role nod for his work in At Eternity's Gate, and Amy Adams, who is a contender in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in Vice. The actress stood besides Spike Lee, who is up for Best Directing and Best Picture for BlacKkKlansman.

Photos

Oscars Class Photos Throughout the Years

Of course, fitting all this star power into one picture is no easy feat and there may have been a closed eye or two.

To look back at class photos from previous years, check out the above gallery.

The Oscars will take place Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!

