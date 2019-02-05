Getty Images
The Grammy Awards is rapidly approaching and while the night is mostly about the music, all eyes will be on the eye-catching fashion statements the stars are making.
In years past, celebs like Nicki Minaj, Lady Gagaand Katy Perry have gone all out for their stroll down the red carpet. One year, Lady Gaga arrived in a literal egg, which was carried by models wearing gold outfits.
While Lady Gaga has slightly toned down her out of the world looks, other stars continue to carry on with the tradition of donning their most outrageous looks. So, what will this year have in store for red carpet fanatics? Well, people will just have to wait and see when the red carpet kicks off on Sunday.
Until then, you can reminisce about past Grammy Awards, because we rounded up the craziest, most outrageous and fabulous looks in the Grammy's history.
To see all of the crazy, creative and chic looks from the Grammy's red carpets, check out the gallery below!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
M.I.A., 2009
Puffy sleeves, colorful patterns and sneakers help the musician to stand out on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ciara, 2015
The "Goodies" singer wore a more toned-down version of Alexandre Vauthier's Haute Couture item, which was originally designed without the belt.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Halsey, 2017
Normally stars opt for a chic runway look for the red carpet, but Halsey decided that casual wear was the way to go for the show.
Getty Images
Lil Kim, 2002
The performer was ahead of her time with the crop top, Gucci helmet and monochrome ensemble.
Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2011
A Swarovski crystal ball, angel wings and shiny skirt have the makings for an angelic look.
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, 2011
Nicki took us on a wild ride with this animal print ensemble and her Bride of Frankenstein inspired hairdo.
Getty Images
Cher, 2008
The long train, holey shirt and the red hair definitely give off a vibe.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga, 2017
Mother Monster looked badass, to say the least. Maybe it was the spikes around her collar and arms, or her fishnets, or her uber-dark sunglasses or the appearance of underboob, but the overall look definitely channeled an edgy vibe.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
CeeLo Green, 2017
Can you imagine how long it took the singer-songwriter to clean off the gold face paint?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga, 2016
The singer paid tribute to the late David Bowie in the blue Marc Jacobs ensemble. Her hair and shoes stood in stark contrast.
Getty Images
Madonna, 2015
The Queen of Pop always knows how to turn heads, no butts about it!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, 2012
The singer took a style note from Little Red Riding Hood with this voluminous Versace cape. As for accessories, the envelope-pushing musician held on tight to a Pope look-alike for a red carpet religious experience.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Mary J. Blige, 2004
The singer is clearly a fan of the color since she wore a bright yellow fur coat and sparkling dress in the same hard-to-miss shade.
Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2010
The pop star arrived in one of her signature styles...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2010
...she took the stage in this green number...
Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2010
...and ended up wearing a totally different outfit by the end of the night.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Margaret Cho, 2004
Holy feathers! When she arrived to the 2004 Grammy Awards in this shocking peacock getup, she flashed way more than just a little sideboob.
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, 2000
Who could forget J.Lo's plunging Versace gown?
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lil Kim, 1998
As if the fact that she was missing pants wasn't enough to turn heads, the rapper added some extra oomph to her 1998 Grammys look by covering everything from her tights to her purse in sparkles.
KMazur/Getty Images
Toni Braxton
The singer left little to the imagination in this racy white number with midriff-high slits and a plunging neckline at the 2001 Grammys.
Getty Images
Destiny's Child
Nope, not lost Wood Nymphs—it's just Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland back in 2001.
