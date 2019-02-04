Why The Bachelor's Elyse Left Colton Underwood Heartbroken

ABC
by Lena Grossman | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 6:10 PM
ABC
One woman on The Bachelor left the show before Colton Underwood could give her another rose.
31-year-old redhead beauty Elyse Dehlbom left the show on her own accord after an emotional and tearful conversation with the 27-year-old.
Elyse foreshadowed her departure early in the show. She spoke to fellow competitor Kirpa and described a "pit in my stomach" that she felt. Elyse said tearfully, "I had the world's most perfect date, and to watch people go on dates and come back and be so excited. For me, I just feel kind of heartbroken."
She continued in a confessional, "I did not anticipate coming to Thailand—probably one of the most romantic places I've ever seen—and not get time with him. I think the reality is hitting home a little bit more after having a one-on-one."
Elyse and Colton's romantic date occurred a few weeks ago where they flew to San Diego and hung out with kids at an amusement park.
She said over a flashback of video, "Our date was way above and beyond. We had some moments that I felt was one of the best days I've ever had. Something like you read in a romance novel."
After seeing "never been kissed" Heather return from her date (where she got kissed!), Elyse stormed out of their hotel and slammed the door.
That contestant Demi said, "I don't know what's going with Elyse right now. I don't know where her head is at."
She left in her "statement dress" and proceeded to knock on Colton's door, where the two of them had a very deep and frank conversation about their relationship.
ABC
"It's frustrating to sit back and watch where his relationships are with some of the other girls," she said in a later confessional. "It's just made me doubt everything and doubt what I was feeling or doubt myself. But I think Colton and I have a great connection."
Elyse called their date "one of the best days of my life" and then opened up to the former NFL player about how she wants to spend more time with him than she actually gets.
"I want to know all the silly, stupid things about you and how we are together. And I can't call Chris Harrison and say, 'I want every one-on-one for the next year,'" she told Colton. "I want the time and attention that a relationship deserves."
Colton had a moment to tell Elyse how he felt about her. "With you, I'm excited," he said. "With you, I can't help but think about what we have."
He empathized with her about the difficulties of The Bachelor as a whole. "It's not a competition," he asserted.
"I wish I could just say that there was something off between us, but I'd be lying," Elyse responded.
"I don't give up on relationships," Colton said. "Especially ones that I'm genuinely excited for."
ABC
The makeup artist got to the nitty gritty of the show's purpose and talked about the inevitable proposal that occurs at the end. "I literally can't accept a proposal after a few months of sharing your time and attention with other people. I can't do it," she explained.
She added, "I like you. I think that's crazy obvious when we're together. I listen to these girls talk about how much they're falling in love with you. This isn't working for me. I have to leave."
Elyse told a tearful Colton, "I just don't think it's authentic for me to say I care about you and I respect you and not want you to get what you want out of this when I can't accept your proposal in a few weeks."
"I really, really regret doing this," she said after walking out of his hotel room. "How f--king stupid am I? I'm leaving disgusted with myself and heartbroken."
Colton spoke about his relationship insecurities after the hard conversation. "For someone to just give up on me and give up on us, I mean, it's confusing. I've had people give up on me in the past," he said. "That's my worst nightmare: getting to the end of this and not being loved back, not being enough."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?