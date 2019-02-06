The "Girl On Fire" singer will share the stage with some pretty big acts, too. Miley Cyrus , Camila Cabello , Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kacey Musgraves are just a few of the names among the long and talented list of performers .

"I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going UP on Feb. 10!" Keys told E! News in a statement in January.

Before we get to the show, however, it's time to hop in a time machine and briefly reminisce on some of the nominees' first ever Grammy red carpet looks. From sparkly dresses to frosted tips galore, there were a number of outfits that were truly unforgettable.

Take a look at the photos below to see some of the nominees' first red carpets!

John Shearer/Getty Images Cardi B Cardi B made her stunning red carpet appearance at the 2018 Grammys, where she was nominated twice for her hit song "Bodak Yellow."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bebe Rexha The "I'm A Mess" singer looked gorgeous in peach in 2018.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS Dave Chappelle Chappelle smiled at the 2018 Grammys, where he won Best Comedy Album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jim Gaffigan Jim Gaffigan posed with his wife at the 2018 Grammys, where he was nominated for Best Comedy Album.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Brothers Osborne Country singers T.J. and John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne arrived for their first show in 2017.

Instagram Demi Lovato & Christina Aguilera This duo is nominated for their song "Fall in Line." Lovato made her first Grammys appearance in 2016, Aguilera 16 years earlier.

Lester Cohen/WireImage Kendrick Lamar & SZA The "All The Stars" singers were photographed here in 2016, which also happened to be SZA's Grammys debut. Kendrick made his first appearance in 2014 after garnering 7 nominations.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Chris Stapleton The country singer Chris Stapleton posed with his Grammys in 2016. He received his first nomination in 2009.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS Childish Gambino Donald Glover looked dapper in a tux at the 2015 Grammys. He won the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance one year later for his song "Red Bone."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Brandi Carlile "The Joke" singer arrived at the 2016 Grammys for her first show.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves The award winner smiled on the carpet in a blush-colored dress at the 2014 Grammys.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Zedd The DJ smiled on the carpet in 2014 when he won Best Dance Performance for the song "Clarity."

Steve Granitz/WireImage Travis Scott The Astroworld rapper posed alongside Mike Dean in 2014.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Disclosure Disclosure's Howard and Guy Lawrence arrived at the 2014 Grammys together.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Pusha T The "Mercy" rapper was photographed at the Grammys in 2013. He received his first nomination in 2002.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Miguel Miguel struck a pose on the red carpet at the 2013 Grammys. He won Best R&B Song for "Adorn" that year.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Ariana Grande Ariana Grande arrived at her first show in 2011, but received her first nomination in 2015.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Drake The "God's Plan" rapper struck a pose at the 2010 Grammys. He took home the gold three years later for his album Take Care.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Patton Oswalt Patton Oswalt wore pinstripes on the carpet at the 2010 Grammys.

Getty Images Lady Gaga This wasn't Lady Gaga's iconic Meat Dress year, but the A Star Is Born actress took home two awards at her first show in 2009.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Janelle Monáe The talented actress and singer made her debut at the Grammys in 2009.

Lester Cohen/WireImage Taylor Swift There was no bad blood here for the 10-time winner, who wore a purple dress to her first show in 2008.

SGranitz/WireImage Kanye West Ye, the 21-time winner, lifted his trophy at the 2005 awards, where he won for his album College Dropout.

Getty Images Maroon 5 The 2019 Super Bowl halftime performers showed off their awards at the 2005 show when they won for Best New Artist.

KMazur/WireImage for NARAS Beyonce & Jay-Z The Carters were photographed together at the Grammys for the first time in 2004.

KMazur/WireImage Kelly Clarkson The American Idol singer appeared at the 2004 Grammys just two years after her big win on the show.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Pharrell Williams Pharrell accepted the award in 2004, a few years after his first nomination.

KMazur/WireImage Pink Pink took home an award for the song "Lady Marmalade" in 2002, which was also her first show.

Jim Smeal/WireImage Keith Urban 5 years before he married Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban rocked that bleached hair at the 2001 Grammys.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images Justin Timberlake 10-time winner Justin Timberlake smiled with his NSYNC bandmates in 2000 at their first Grammys.

Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Beck The 5-time winner was first nominated in 1994. He's pictured here at the 1997 Grammys.

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images Toni Braxton Toni Braxton made her Grammys debut in 1994 when she won the awards for Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.

MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images Chris Rock The comedian lifted up his Grammy at the 1998 show, the same year he won for Best Spoken Word Comedy Album.

DAN GROSHONG/AFP/Getty Images Chris Cornell The late Chris Cornell posed alongside his Soundgarden band mates in 1995. He was first nominated in 1990.

Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images Willie Nelson The 85-year-old singer was first nominated in 1975. He's photographed here in 1992.

NBC Tony Bennett The legendary singer appeared here at the 8th Grammy Awards in 1966. He was nominated and won his first award in 1963 for his song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."