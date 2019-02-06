From Frosted Tips to Sparkly Dresses: See the Grammy Nominees’ First Red Carpets

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

Getty Images

Ready for the ultimate throwback?

The 2019 Grammys are nearly here, which means another awards show filled with jaw-dropping red carpet moments. This year's show will honor and award music released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. Some of those big names included in the nominee categories include Cardi B Drake, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Ariana Grande, Jay-Z and Beyoncé (nominated as The Carters) and more. Alicia Keys will host the show, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

"I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going UP on Feb. 10!" Keys told E! News in a statement in January.

The "Girl On Fire" singer will share the stage with some pretty big acts, too. Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kacey Musgraves are just a few of the names among the long and talented list of performers.

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

Before we get to the show, however, it's time to hop in a time machine and briefly reminisce on some of the nominees' first ever Grammy red carpet looks. From sparkly dresses to frosted tips galore, there were a number of outfits that were truly unforgettable.

Take a look at the photos below to see some of the nominees' first red carpets!

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Cardi B

Cardi B made her stunning red carpet appearance at the 2018 Grammys, where she was nominated twice for her hit song "Bodak Yellow."

Bebe Rexha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The "I'm A Mess" singer looked gorgeous in peach in 2018.

Dave Chappelle, 2018 Grammy Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS

Dave Chappelle

Chappelle smiled at the 2018 Grammys, where he won Best Comedy Album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.

Jim Gaffigan, Jeannie Gaffigan, 2018 Grammy Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan posed with his wife at the 2018 Grammys, where he was nominated for Best Comedy Album.

T.J. Osborne, John Osborne, Brothers Osborne, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne

Country singers T.J. and John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne arrived for their first show in 2017.

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Instagram

Demi Lovato & Christina Aguilera

This duo is nominated for their song "Fall in Line." Lovato made her first Grammys appearance in 2016, Aguilera 16 years earlier.

Kendrick Lamar, Sza, Grammy Awards 2016

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

The "All The Stars" singers were photographed here in 2016, which also happened to be SZA's Grammys debut. Kendrick made his first appearance in 2014 after garnering 7 nominations. 

 

Chris Stapleton, 2016 Grammy Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton

The country singer Chris Stapleton posed with his Grammys in 2016. He received his first nomination in 2009.

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Childish Gambino

Donald Glover looked dapper in a tux at the 2015 Grammys. He won the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance one year later for his song "Red Bone."

Brandi Carlile, 2016 Grammy Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

"The Joke" singer arrived at the 2016 Grammys for her first show.

Kacey Musgraves, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

The award winner smiled on the carpet in a blush-colored dress at the 2014 Grammys.

Zedd, Grammy Awards 2014

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zedd

The DJ smiled on the carpet in 2014 when he won Best Dance Performance for the song "Clarity."

Travis Scott, Mike Dean, 2014 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Travis Scott

The Astroworld rapper posed alongside Mike Dean in 2014.

Disclosure, 2014 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Disclosure

Disclosure's Howard and Guy Lawrence arrived at the 2014 Grammys together.

Pusha T, 2013 Grammy Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Pusha T

The "Mercy" rapper was photographed at the Grammys in 2013. He received his first nomination in 2002.

Miguel, 2013 Grammy Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Miguel

Miguel struck a pose on the red carpet at the 2013 Grammys. He won Best R&B Song for "Adorn" that year.

Ariana Grande, 2011 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande arrived at her first show in 2011, but received her first nomination in 2015.

Drake, First Grammys

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Drake

The "God's Plan" rapper struck a pose at the 2010 Grammys. He took home the gold three years later for his album Take Care.

Patton Oswalt, 2010 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt wore pinstripes on the carpet at the 2010 Grammys.

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

Getty Images

Lady Gaga

This wasn't Lady Gaga's iconic Meat Dress year, but the A Star Is Born actress took home two awards at her first show in 2009.

Janelle Monae, Grammy Awards 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

The talented actress and singer made her debut at the Grammys in 2009.

Taylor Swift, First Grammys

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Taylor Swift

There was no bad blood here for the 10-time winner, who wore a purple dress to her first show in 2008.

Kanye West, First Grammys

SGranitz/WireImage

Kanye West

Ye, the 21-time winner, lifted his trophy at the 2005 awards, where he won for his album College Dropout.

Maroon 5, 2005 Grammy Awards

Getty Images

Maroon 5

The 2019 Super Bowl halftime performers showed off their awards at the 2005 show when they won for Best New Artist.

Beyonce, Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, 2004 Grammy Awards

KMazur/WireImage for NARAS

Beyonce & Jay-Z

The Carters were photographed together at the Grammys for the first time in 2004.

Kelly Clarkson, First Grammys

KMazur/WireImage

Kelly Clarkson

The American Idol singer appeared at the 2004 Grammys just two years after her big win on the show.

Pharrell Williams, 2004 Grammy Awards

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell accepted the award in 2004, a few years after his first nomination.

Pink, First Grammys

KMazur/WireImage

Pink

Pink took home an award for the song "Lady Marmalade" in 2002, which was also her first show.

Keith Urban, 2001 Grammy Awards

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Keith Urban

5 years before he married Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban rocked that bleached hair at the 2001 Grammys.

*NSYNC, 2000 Grammy Awards

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

10-time winner Justin Timberlake smiled with his NSYNC bandmates in 2000 at their first Grammys.

Beck, 1997 Grammy Awards

Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Beck

The 5-time winner was first nominated in 1994. He's pictured here at the 1997 Grammys.

Toni Braxton, 1994 Grammy Awards

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton made her Grammys debut in 1994 when she won the awards for Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female.

Chris Rock, 1998 Grammy Awards

MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Rock

The comedian lifted up his Grammy at the 1998 show, the same year he won for Best Spoken Word Comedy Album.

Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, 1995 Grammy Awards

DAN GROSHONG/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Cornell

The late Chris Cornell posed alongside his Soundgarden band mates in 1995. He was first nominated in 1990.

Willie Nelson, 1992 Grammy Awards

Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images

Willie Nelson

The 85-year-old singer was first nominated in 1975. He's photographed here in 1992.

Tony Bennett, 1966 Grammy Awards

NBC

Tony Bennett

The legendary singer appeared here at the 8th Grammy Awards in 1966. He was nominated and won his first award in 1963 for his song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

We can't wait to see what this year brings!

Watch E! Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

