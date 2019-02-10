Miley Cyrus' Grammys Appearances Over the Years: From Fresh-Faced Teen to Fashion Queen

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards

Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus does not play it safe when it comes to her beauty and fashion looks. 

The 26-year-old singer is known for taking risks with her red carpet style, and her Grammys ensembles are no different. Over the years, Miley has worn everything from a rocker-chic jumpsuit to a sequins animal print dress to a silver sparkly romper.

Nothing is off limits.

Today, the star will take the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and it will most certainly be exciting to see what she performs. It's unclear what Cyrus will sing at the star-studded event, although, many are guessing she will perform Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," which she is featured on.

In addition, it will also be fun to see what show-stopping ensembles she rocks at the awards show. At last year's Grammy Awards, Miley strayed away from her usual daring outfits, opting for simple, classic silhouettes.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old star showed her support for the #MeToo and Time's Up Movement by holding a white rose and wearing a black velvet jumpsuit. Both the rose and black ensemble signified her solidarity with the movements.

Elton John, Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Theo Wargo/WireImage

She also paid tribute to Elton John at the 2018 Grammys, singing "Tiny Dancer" alongside the music legend. The pop star also performed "The Bitch is Back" during John's special.

Naturally, her on-stage outfits were on-point. The "Malibu" singer donned a breathtaking red ballgown and a silver sequins romper with matching knee-high boots.

Whether she's opting for a risqué dress or over-the-top hair and makeup, one thing is for sure: Miley never disappoints when it comes to red carpet fashion. 

Keep scrolling to see the star's glorious Grammys appearances over the years.

Miley Cyrus , 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Little Black Jumpsuit

The singer shows her support for the #MeToo and Time's Up Movement. Her simple, yet striking jumpsuit is a Jean–Paul Gaultier design.

Elton John, Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Theo Wargo/WireImage

"Tiny Dancer" in a Big Dress

The singer shares the stage with the legendary Elton John to perform his hit song, "Tiny Dancer." She also stuns in a red, princess-esque dress by Zac Posen.

Miley Cyrus, Grammy Awards 2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NARAS

Silver Disco Diva

The 26-year-old star saddles up in her glitziest outfit to date. Singing "The Bitch is Back" during the Elton John: I'm Still Standing—A Grammy Salute, Miley kills it with the vocals and her rhinestone get-up. 

Miley Cyrus, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Cut It Out

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer sizzles in a risqué cut-out dress. She is wearing an Alex Vauthier couture gown from the Spring 2015 collection.

Grammys Throwback, Miley Cyrus 2011

Getty Images

Animal Print Fierceness

Miley proves she's the leader of the pack with this dazzling animal print gown, which is a Roberto Cavalli design. The deep v-cut and mix of gold and silver make it one-of-a-kind. 

Grammys Throwback, Miley Cyrus 2010

Getty Images

Royal Blues

The "Party In the U.S.A." singer makes a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet. She rocks a blue bandage Herve Leger mini dress and black strappy heels.

Miley Cyrus, Grammy Awards 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cold Shoulder

The star stuns in a classic asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder gown. She spices it up with bold accessories, like chunky bracelets and statement earrings. 

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, 2009 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dynamic Duo

Miley joins Taylor Swift on the stage at the 51st Annual Grammys, making them a dynamic duo. They sing, "Fifteen."

Miley Cyrus, First Grammys

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

White-Hot

The star makes her Grammys red carpet debut at age 15 in a white-hot mini dress.

 

From Miley's past fashion looks, it will be fun to see what she wears at the 2019 Grammys—both on the red carpet and on-stage.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

