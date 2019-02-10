Cardi B Twerks on a Piano During Electrifying 2019 Grammys Performance

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 6:35 PM

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B brought her money moves to the 2019 Grammysokurrr?!

The hip-hop superstar hit the Staples Center stage on Sunday evening with one mission in mind: to prove just why the Recording Academy recognized her with an impressive five nominations. Cardi did exactly that with her epic performance, which included hit songs from her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy

Wearing a sheer leopard print catsuit complete with a luxurious purple cape, the rapper brought Grammy attendees to their feet with a live rendition of "Money."

At one point, Cardi climbed on top of a bedazzled piano and twerked. What else would you expect from the queen, after all? 

As for the night ahead, the 26-year-old could walk away with some of the Grammys most coveted honors. Cardi is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 ("Girls Like You"), Best Rap Performance ("Be Careful"), Record of the Year ("I Like It"), Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy) and Album of the Year. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Fellow nominees for Album of the Year include Drake(Scorpion), Post Malone (Beerbongs and Bentleys), Kacey Musgraves (Golden Hour), H.E.R. (H.E.R.), Brandi Carlile (By the Way, I Forgive You), Janelle Monáe (Dirty Computer) and Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By.

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

During the Grammys red carpet extravaganza, Cardi turned heads when she (quite literally) swapped spit with her on-again, off-again rapper beau Offset. It appears the duo is certainly by all means back together following their split, especially since cameras caught Offset wagging his tongue at Cardi as she worked the stage.  

Cardi attended her first Grammy Awards just last year, where she wowed the crowd alongside Bruno Mars with their first live performance of "Finesse." 

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

