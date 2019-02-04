Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 4:24 PM

Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

You've been very on top of purchasing an entire wardrobe of winter jackets for yourself—no surprise there. 

But you know who's missing out? The men in your life. We're, of course, not speaking for every single man on earth, but, for the most part, guys are pretty low maintenance in the fashion department. They have one jacket and that's cool with them. But when's the last time they upgraded?

Chances are any guy would be super pumped if you guided him in the direction of this season's hottest unisex trend: the Sherpa jacket. 

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Piled-Lined Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $70 at H&M

 

 

 

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Felted Jacket

BUY IT: $55 at H&M

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Levi's Men's Corduroy Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $80 at Amazon

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Fat Moose Sherpa Lined Parka Coat with Hood

BUY IT: $150 at ASOS

 

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

UO Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

BUY IT: $200 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

TOPMAN Faux Shearling Jacket

BUY IT: $105 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

 UO Sherpa Top Coat

BUY IT: $150 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Herschel Supply Co. Camouflage-Print Mixed-Media Sherpa Jacket

BUY IT: $90 at Bloomingdale's

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

JYG Men's Winter Thicken Sherpa Lined Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $55 at Amazon

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Pile Jacket

BUY IT: $80 at H&M

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Pendleton Glacier Stripe Sherpa Jacket

BUY IT: $150 at Urban Outfitters
 

 

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Native Youth Fleece-Lined Hooded Parka

BUY IT: $170 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Nike Sportswear Sherpa Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket

BUY IT: $90 at Finish Line

 

 

 

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

Levi's Men's Faux Shearling Sherpa Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $96-$100 at Amazon

E-Comm: Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

