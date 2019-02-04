In case you forgot, Sophia Grace's cousin, Rosie McClelland, can sing.

The former child star, who rose to fame after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Sophia, is all grown up.

It's been nearly a decade since the pre-teen performed on DeGeneres' show with her outgoing cousin, but that doesn't mean she's not working on her music career.

The British star recently showed off her singing skills on Instagram when she covered Jess Glynne's empowering single, "Thursday."

Rosie's song choice couldn't be more fitting to cover, considering she "feels the song was almost made for her."

"Rosie chose this song as she loves the lyrics and feels the song was almost written for her," the 12-year-old star's rep tells E! News. "The song is about always being taught to be yourself and never change for anyone!!"

For the star, it's not every day you hear a song about going makeup-free, which she appreciates. Her rep tells us, "Rosie's favorite line to sing was 'I won't wear makeup on Thursday / I'm sick of covering up.'"

Adding, the star feels, "no songs ever talk about not wearing makeup, it's always about actually wearing it."