Nick Cannon Helps Wendy Williams Shut Down Divorce Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 1:07 PM
Nick Cannon has addressed rumors about Wendy Williams' marriage to Kevin Hunter.
On Monday, the actor and comedian filled in as a guest host for Williams on her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The show had previously been delayed as Williams continues to recover from a fractured shoulder. In mid-January Williams and her family issued a statement in regard to her health.
"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' Disease that will require treatment," the statement read. "Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being."
The statement concluded, "Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family's privacy during this time."
It was also announced at the time that Cannon would be taking over as guest host from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6.
During the show on Monday, Cannon addressed speculation surrounding Williams' health and the status of her marriage.
"And I got to say it off top, everybody want to know. I spoke to Wendy," Cannon said as the audience cheered. "I talked to her and honestly she sounded amazing y'all. We jumped on the phone and the first thing she said is, 'Nick Cannon! How you doing?' And honestly I didn't know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big it was so amazing."
"And you know what was also really awesome? I had a conversation with her and her whole family and she said she wanted to speak as a family unit," Cannon continued. "Her, talked to Kevin, Little Kevin and they said they all good. The love and the passion is still there cause that's what you need at times like this, is your family to stick together with you. And honestly we talked and it got a little emotional, it did, because when I spoke to her she said she feels y'all love."
Take a look at the video above to find out what Williams had to say about the "negative energy" out there toward her family.
