Rob Delaney Reflects on Son's Death on 17th Anniversary of Sobriety

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 12:29 PM

Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

After an immensely difficult year, Rob Delaney is expressing his gratitude. 

On Monday, the comedian shared a message to fans on social media in commemoration of his 17th anniversary of sobriety. The milestone comes on the heels of what he called a "brutal year" for him and his family.

"As of today I've been sober 17 years. 17 years ago I was in jail in a wheelchair. Today I'm not," he began. "I am profoundly grateful to the alcoholics who shined a light on the path for me and helped equip me with the skills to live life well."

As he continued, the 42-year-old star reflected on the death of his 2-year-old sonHenry, who passed away in January 2018 following a brain tumor. 

"This has been a brutal year for my family and me. Our first year without our son and brother Henry. Had I not been sober it would have been far worse," the star acknowledged. "As it was, I squeaked by."

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

As he concluded his message, Delaney highlighted the benefits of sobriety and thanked his supporters for helping him get to this point. 

"Sobriety allowed me to be a reasonably good dad, husband and worker though [sic] it all. (If you average it out. I think.)," the actor wrote. 

"Sobriety allows me to grieve fully, and grief is an expression of love. Thank you to everyone who has helped me. I can't do it alone."

However, 2018 was not without some joy for the star, who welcomed a son with wife Leah in August. 

