The Young and the Restless Stars React to Kristoff St. John's Death

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 11:04 AM

Kristoff St. John

Renard Garr/Getty Images

The Young and the Restless family is paying tribute to a very special cast member.

Earlier today, Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that Kristoff St. John was found dead in his California home on Sunday afternoon. He was 52 years old.

Authorities say they were called to a possible alcohol overdose but a cause of death is unconfirmed at this time.

"The news of Kristoff St. John's passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person," CBS and Sony Pictures said in a statement to E! News. "For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him."

Several co-stars echoed those sentiments when they took to social media to share their fond memories and condolences.

"An infinite number of hearts are broken because of the passing of Kristoff St. John," Eileen Davidson shared in a statement to People. "Kristoff was a loving kind generous sweet hilarious gifted human. He left an indelible mark on all who were blessed to know him. I am so grateful to have been able to work with him and laugh with him. My deepest condolences go out to his family and especially his children, who I know he loves so much."

See more online tributes from friends and co-stars below.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be revealed at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kristoff's family during this difficult time.

