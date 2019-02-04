Inside Demi Lovato's Agonizing Relationship With Twitter

A few days before Christmas, Lovato tweeted, referring to the glut of speculation about her personal life and how her ongoing recovery after rehab was going: "I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn't actually a part of my life because most of the s--t I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong."

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to," she said. "All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f--king much...thank you."

None of these tweets are active at the moment because the people with nothing nice to say once again drowned out those who would have been content to let Lovato have the same laugh as thousands of other people on Sunday afternoon.

And after all these years it's still going to have to be Demi Lovato who rises above the noise—because surely by now she isn't expecting Twitter to do it.