BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Mariela's Tale of a Surprise Nose Job Abroad Is the Stuff of Nightmares on Botched

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

How does this even happen?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Mariela reveals she received a surprise nose job after seeking liposuction in Peru. Apparently, after experiencing bullying about her weight, Mariela sought out the expertise of a "very famous doctor" while abroad visiting family.

"I met with the doctor the day after I arrived and it was a very famous doctor. He was like the Beverly Hills doctor of Peru," Mariela informs the Botched camera. "When I talked to him and I explained what I wanted, he said it was really easy and he could do it the next day."

Although Mariela only wanted "a little liposuction" on her stomach, she woke up to find a cast over her nose. Upon discovering the surprise nose job, Mariela confronted the surgeon—whom defended the unplanned surgery as a "favor."

Photos

Botched Docs' Most Hilarious Quotes

Understandably, Mariela notes she was "pissed" about the procedure. "I had absolutely no issues with my nose before the surgery," Mariela recalls. "It was the nose I was born with and I liked it."

To make matters worse, due to the cast, Mariela didn't realize how much damage was done to her nose.

"When the bandages came off, what I saw horrified me!" Mariela concludes. "We never saw the doctor who operated on me again."

Will Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow be able to right this medical wrong?

Hear all about Mariela's case in the clip above!

Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Health , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Best Picture Tournament Round 1

Best Picture Tournament: Which Oscar Winner From the Past 50 Years Is Your Favorite Film?

Emily Ratajkowski

Fashion Police

Amal Clooney

Raise Your Glass & Look Back at Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments on Her Birthday

Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

See Shakira's Cutest Family Photos With Birthday Twin & Partner Gerard Piqué and Their Kids

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.