Damon Wayans Jr. is addressing controversial comments he made close to a decade ago.

In a new statement, the actor and comedian apologized for tweets from 2010 and 2011 that have since been deleted.

"When I was a young comic trying to find my voice, I made some immature and hurtful tweets that I deeply regret at the expense of the LGBTQ community. When I tweeted those comments, almost 10 years ago, I was unaware of the emotional impact they could have," he explained to Deadline. "I am not excusing that behavior but that is not who I am today. Society evolved and so have I and it is something I will continue to do both personally and professionally."

Damon continued, "Continued learning, acceptance and thoughtful words are all important actions that will help make society a kinder and safer place for all people. You know better, you do better."