Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Getting a Netflix Show

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 7:39 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Goop is heading to Netflix.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company will launch a new series on the streaming platform in the fall of 2019. According to Variety, the untitled show will have 30-minute installments hosted by Goop editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow herself. Expect the show to tackle topics relating to physical and spiritual wellness.

"We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen told Variety about the new deal.

The Goop magazine will be paused while the Netflix series takes off.

News of a potential partnership between Goop and Netflix first broke in November 2018.

Additionally, the Goop podcast is now under an exclusive distribution deal with Delta Airlines. Loehnen and Paltrow host that series, which was one of the most-downloaded on iTunes in 2018. Episodes will stream on Delta planes, including an installment with Paltrow one-on-one with Oprah Winfrey.

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008. The company has a number of product lines in addition to the media in development. There's CB2 x Goop, Goop Wellness, Goop Label and more all out in the world.

