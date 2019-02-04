Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 6:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristoff St. John

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The Young and the Restless family has lost a beloved member. 

Kristoff St. John, the actor who originated the role of Neil Winters on the long-running soap opera nearly three decades ago, has died. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that police were called for a possible alcohol overdose and found St. John dead in his home in Calif. around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities have not disclosed any further details and the cause of his death is unconfirmed at this time. St. John was 52 years old. 

"Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him," attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement on Twitter. "On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

A New York native, he got his start on television with brief appearances on shows like Happy Days and Wonder Woman. By the late 1980s, St. John landed a recurring role on Charlie & Co. before The Young and the Restless in 1991, on which he starred until his death. 

St. John won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his performance on the show and was nominated an additional nine times. 

In 2017, he reportedly underwent psychiatric treatment after an alleged "scare" regarding his mental health, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Kristoff St. John, The Young And The Restless

Johnny Vy/CBS via Getty Images

St. John was married and divorced twice, first to Mia St. John, with whom he welcomed son Julian and daughter Paris. Julian died of an apparent suicide in 2014 at the age of 24. 

The actor was later married to Allana Nadal, with whom he had daughter Lola

Hs is survived by two of his children and his fiancé Kseniya Mikhaleva, who he proposed to in August. "How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "You were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how love??we should doing a lot of things in future......"

Our thoughts are with the star's loved ones at this time. 

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Adam Levine, Super Bowl

Adam Levine's Nipples and Tank Top at the 2019 Super Bowl Raise Eyebrows

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing Returns to Social Media After Mysterious Disappearance

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans

Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and More to Present at the 2019 Oscars

Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett

What Taraji P. Henson Told Jussie Smollett After His Attack

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

Why SpongeBob SquarePants Made a Cameo During the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna

Rihanna Trolls In-Flight Passengers Wanting to Watch the Super Bowl

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.