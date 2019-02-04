YouTube
Mon., Feb. 4, 2019
Beyond the big game and halftime performance, there were a few more star sightings during the 2019 Super Bowl.
As football fans well know, the biggest game of the year means a highly watched broadcast, with brands vying for prime time slots to showcase their new commercial. However, it's not just about the advertising. In between bites of guacamole and replays of crucial catches, Hollywood always seeps in with new trailers for some of the most highly anticipated films of the year.
This year's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots was no different as fans got more of a look of what's ahead at the movies.
If you missed one or two because the nachos stole your attention, not to fret—we have a roundup of all the big movie trailers that aired during the big game below. See for yourself!
Operation Wonder Park is happening on March 15.
Step inside Jordan Peele's new horror in March.
We'll find out how Woody and Buzz Lightyear end up in an amusement park come June.
Brie Larson will kick major butt as Captain Marvel come March.
After last summer's shocking cliffhanger, The Avengers will make their big return in April.
Green Book's Mahershala Ali takes the silver screen yet again on Valentine's Day.
The Guillermo Del Toro-driven story is due to scare you in theaters in August.
Needless to say, there will be plenty of trips to the movie theater this spring and summer.
