Tom Brady's Kids and Gisele Bündchen Prove They're His Biggest Fans After Super Bowl Win

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 5:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Brady, Gisele B&amp;uuml;ndchen, Kiss, Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, and nobody was happier for the quarterback than his wife and kids.

After the team clenched its sixth Super Bowl victory, Gisele Bündchen and the kiddos ran onto the field at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to congratulate the athlete. The supermodel planted a big kiss on her husband's lips and their 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, leapt into her father's arms. She also gave her proud papa a squeeze and let out a big cheer when he brought her onto the stage for the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy. The little lady was all smiles as she held up the prestigious award. 

Of course, she wasn't the only one of Brady's kids to celebrate his big win. His sons, Benjamin (9) and Jack (11) were also right by his side. All three kids proudly wore Patriots jerseys with their dad's number, 12, on the back.

Photos

Super Bowl 2019: Star Sightings

It looks like the football star's family members had been cheering him on before the big game, too. Just a few hours before kickoff, Bündchen posted a picture of Vivian rocking her jersey and spending a little time on the field.

Tom Brady, Kids, Super Bowl

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

"Let's go papai !!! Let's go pats !!!" she captioned the image.

Bündchen also shared a photo of herself wrapping her arms around her spouse just a few days before the Super Bowl.

"I got your back," she captioned the snapshot

"And I have yours!!!!" he wrote in the comments section.

Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady, Super Bowl, Trophy

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Patriots faced off against the Los Angeles Rams and beat the team 13 to 3. The event was certainly a star-studded affair. Not only did several celebrities attend the big game—including Vanessa Hudgens, Meghan Trainor, Behati Prinsloo, Russell Wilson, Ciara,Emily Ratajkowski and more—but Maroon 5 Travis Scott and Big Boi performed during the Super Bowl halftime show

Congratulations, Patriots!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Super Bowl , 2019 Super Bowl , Sports , Tom Brady , Gisele Bündchen , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

NCIS, Cote de Pablo

NCIS Teases the Return of Ziva? A Big Secret Will Be Revealed

Jan Broberg

From Abducted in Plain Sight to Derry Girls, These Are the Hidden Gems of Netflix

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Cheer on Travis Scott at Super Bowl After Pregnancy Comments

21 Savage, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Comments About 21 Savage Spark Backlash

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's Anniversary Post About Alex Rodriguez Is Total Relationship Goals

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

People Apparently Preferred Spongebob to Maroon 5 During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.