How to Watch the 2019 Grammys on TV and Online

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Music lovers, rejoice! It's time for the 2019 Grammys. 

Now in its 61st year, the Grammy Awards makes its highly-anticipated return to the City of Angels when the star-studded celebration broadcasts live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10. 

The Grammys performance lineup includes Cardi B, Miley CyrusShawn MendesRicky MartinJanelle Monáe and a whopping 10 more impressive live acts. This year's nominees also boast unmatched talent, with Kendrick Lamarand Drake leading the pack of the Grammys' top artists.

And speaking of the most celebrated musicians, Drizzy sees himself nominated alongside Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Brandi CarlileH.E.R.Post MaloneKacey Musgraves and the artists included in the Black Panther soundtrack for the most coveted honor of the evening... Album of the Year!

Oh, and how could we forget? The one and only Alicia Keys is hosting

So without further ado, here's your handy dandy viewing guide to the 2019 Grammys: 

Photos

2019 Grammys: Nominees React

CBS will broadcast the Grammys live this Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers can also livestream the show through the CBS All Access subscription service, which is available on CBS.com, as well as the CBS app available for iOS, Android Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and more.

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, Inc.

Additional streaming services that offer CBS include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue. 

We recommend scheduling your Grammys watch party for 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, when E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special officially kicks off. Hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will bring pop culture fanatics onto the Grammys red carpet for exclusive interviews and unforgettable moments with A-listers across every genre. 

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for our Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards coverage! After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Zedd, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake

Investigating the Grammys Magic When Pop and Country Music Collide

Bebe Rexha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

E! Is Joining Bebe Rexha On Her Journey to the 2019 Grammys & It's So Perfect, It's Almost "Meant to Be"

Bebe Rexha Gets Ready for the 2019 Grammys With E!

Hailee Steinfeld, Spotify Best New Artist 2019 Party

2019 Grammys: Party Pics

Julianne Hough Reveals Her Top Songs of the Year

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

12 Surprising Secrets From Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next Revealed

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.