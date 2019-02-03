Jennifer Lopez's Anniversary Post About Alex Rodriguez Is Total Relationship Goals

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 6:08 PM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

GAMR / BACKGRID

Love don't cost a thing when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship.

The happy couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on Sunday and Lopez shared a slideshow of photos of them and some of her favorite qualities about the former pro baseball player. "Two years of laughter 
Two years of fun 
Two years of adventures 
Of excitement of growing and learning," she began the caption.

She continued, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."

J.Lo gushed about her boyfriend and praised his spontaneity and knack for surprises. "Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho..." she concluded.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

A-Rod has always been a doting and supportive boyfriend throughout their relationship.

For instance, the 43-year-old was J.Lo's biggest fan at the 2018 MTV VMAs when she gave her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance. He happily took photos throughout the show and cheered and whistled during her compilation of songs.

When she finished the set, J.Lo thanked her "twin soul" Rodriguez for helping her "realize that every day, the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite, as what we can accomplish together, with love, trust and understanding."

Their two families have spent the holidays together and done fun family-oriented activities like decorating the Christmas tree and working out together. 

The "On The Floor" singer opened up about her relationship in February's Harper's Bazaar issue. "For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn't have to do with anybody else but me—it was about me figuring out me," she explained.

She said she's "in a better place now" but still doesn't "have everything figured out."

J.Lo continued, "I've got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend. I don't have everything figured out, and everything isn't perfect. But I feel very proud that with all the things I've gone through in my personal life, I'm still optimistic and hopeful."

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of their best family photos.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

A-Rod's Biggest Fans

To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.

Alex Rodriguez, Kids

Instagram

Jersey Status

A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Idaho Idols

The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Family First

"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

Snuggle Bundle

The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.

Max Muniz, Emme Muniz, Ella Alexander, Natasha Alexander

Instagram

Backseat Bunch

"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Family

Instagram

PJ Party

J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Alex Rodriguez, Natasha, Ella

Instagram

The Girls

"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids, Max, Emme, Twins, Daughters, Natasha, Ella, Lakers Game

Instagram

Family Selfie

J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kids

BACKGRID

Family Fun Night

J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Sunday Funday

Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Pool Party

All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Girls Rule

A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Let's Eat

The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Hang Time

The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Island Time

Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, kids, Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Flower Power

Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time

A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Group Hug

The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.

Jennifer Lopez, Ella Alexander

Instagram

Sing It, Sister

The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.

Happy 2-year anniversary, you two!

