Bud Light
by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 4:50 PM
Bud Light
Bud Light vs. Game of Thrones? It's a battle we never knew we needed and now we're shook.
During Sunday's Super Bowl game fans got a serious reminder that the end of Game of Thrones is coming and no one is safe...not even the Bud Knight!
In one of the best commercials during the game, fans thought they were watching a Bud Light ad for the beer that fuels all medieval kings and their people, but what starts out as a fun jousting match fit for the "Dilly Dilly" crowd up ends is flames...which seems like it might be a warning for GOT fans.
As the Bud Knight unloads his beer and saddled up on his horse, things got dark fast. He was knocked off his horse courtesy of a GOT character the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and then killed in front of everyone in attendance.
From Serena Williams to the Backstreet Boys: These Are Some of the Best 2019 Super Bowl Commercials
Then, we saw a dragon fly over the event and the iconic song from the HBO series began to play as the people of the Bud Light world ran for their lives.
Is this what we can expect from the final season of Game of Thrones?
Are we going to be knocked out cold with the ending? Will anyone survive? Will a dragon be the end of Westeros once and for all?
We have so many questions, but Game of Thrones and Bud Light only have one: "What would you do for the throne?"
Game of Thrones returns on April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
Watch E! News Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. for the biggest highlights and OMG moments from the 2019 Super Bowl!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?